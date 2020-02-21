wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella On Tonight’s Match With Naomi, Top Ten Moments From NXT, WWE Now Looks At Otis’ Valentine’s Day
– Carmella and Naomi are set to face each other tonight on Friday Night Smackdown with the winner facing Bayley at Super Showdown for the Smackdown Women’s title. The two traded words on Twitter.
Carmella wrote: “Not only do I respect @NaomiWWE, she’s one of my closest friends. I love you sis, but I want my championship back! The Glow vs The Money, hunnnnny. See you tomorrow.”
Naomi added: “Oh my Mellers you know I love you but I just want to apologize in advance for the way Im going to have to drag you tomorrow. you may want the championship back but I need it back”
– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from Wednesday’s episode of NXT:
– WWE Now looks at the fan reaction to Otis’ bad Valentine’s Day:
