WWE News: Carmella Pokes Fun at WWE Evolution Banner, WWE Now on Shawn Michaels’ Return
October 11, 2018
– Carmella took an opportunity to fire a shot at the WWE.com banner for Evolution. You can see Carmella’s post about the banner, which doesn’t include her, below:
I’ll be there too, guys! 😅😑 https://t.co/esIRxFggUC
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) October 11, 2018
– The latest WWE Now video features Cathy Kelly looking at Shawn Michaels’ announcement that he will return to the ring at WWE Crown Royal, teaming with Triple H against Kane and Undertaker: