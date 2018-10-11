Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Pokes Fun at WWE Evolution Banner, WWE Now on Shawn Michaels’ Return

October 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella Brunette

– Carmella took an opportunity to fire a shot at the WWE.com banner for Evolution. You can see Carmella’s post about the banner, which doesn’t include her, below:

– The latest WWE Now video features Cathy Kelly looking at Shawn Michaels’ announcement that he will return to the ring at WWE Crown Royal, teaming with Triple H against Kane and Undertaker:

