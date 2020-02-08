WWE News: Carmella Comments on Earning Title Shot, Raw Preview Hypes Two ‘Epic Main Events,’ Smackdown and 205 Live Video Highlights

– As previously reported, Carmella earned a title shot on last night’s WWE Smackdown on FOX. Carmella beat Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Dana Brooke in a main event in order to secure a title shot against Smackdown women’s champ Bayley later on. Carmella later commented on the win via Twitter.

Carmella tweeted, “I’m back, baby. You’re looking at your number one contender. #SmackDown.” You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE released a new preview last night for next Monday’s episode of Raw. The show will feature the previously announced matchups of Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for Lynch’s Raw women’s title. Also, Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, & AOP will face the Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders, and the returning Samoa Joe.

