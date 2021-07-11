WWE News: Carmella Reacts To Criticism That She Can’t Wrestle, New Photo of John Cena On Peacemaker Set, Extended Clip From WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures

– A fan on Twitter suggested that Carmella couldn’t wrestle and wanted to bring WWE back to the era of bra and panties matches. Carmella took offense and criticized the fan in a reply.

She wrote: “HAHAHA! That’s where you’re wrong, sweetie. I have the looks AND the talent. I’m the total package. I don’t get why people like you & the rest of the WWE Universe makes it seem like we can only fit into one box. I love looking good & I can go in the ring. It’s ok to do both.”

HAHAHA! That’s where you’re wrong, sweetie. I have the looks AND the talent. I’m the total package. I don’t get why people like you & the rest of the WWE Universe makes it seem like we can only fit into one box. I love looking good & I can go in the ring. It’s ok to do both. https://t.co/TJuGSJHEzv — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 10, 2021

– People has a new photo of John Cena on the set of the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which was taken on July 8 in Vancouver.

– A&E have released an extended clip from WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, featuring Mick Foley.