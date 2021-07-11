wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Reacts To Criticism That She Can’t Wrestle, New Photo of John Cena On Peacemaker Set, Extended Clip From WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures
– A fan on Twitter suggested that Carmella couldn’t wrestle and wanted to bring WWE back to the era of bra and panties matches. Carmella took offense and criticized the fan in a reply.
She wrote: “HAHAHA! That’s where you’re wrong, sweetie. I have the looks AND the talent. I’m the total package. I don’t get why people like you & the rest of the WWE Universe makes it seem like we can only fit into one box. I love looking good & I can go in the ring. It’s ok to do both.”
HAHAHA!
That’s where you’re wrong, sweetie.
I have the looks AND the talent. I’m the total package.
I don’t get why people like you & the rest of the WWE Universe makes it seem like we can only fit into one box.
I love looking good & I can go in the ring. It’s ok to do both. https://t.co/TJuGSJHEzv
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 10, 2021
– People has a new photo of John Cena on the set of the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which was taken on July 8 in Vancouver.
– A&E have released an extended clip from WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, featuring Mick Foley.
More Trending Stories
- DDP On Stalker Angle With The Undertaker’s Wife In WWE, What He Should’ve Told Vince McMahon When Pitched Idea
- Jim Cornette Slams Man Who Charged Ring on AEW Dynamite: ‘You’re Lucky Someone Didn’t Gut You’
- AJ Styles Reacts To Criticism About His Recent Booking in WWE
- Jeff Jarrett On Laying Down For Hulk Hogan At Bash At The Beach 2000, Backstage Drama Surrounding Finish Of The Match