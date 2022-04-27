wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Reacts To Meme About Her Age, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT 2.0, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
April 27, 2022
– A fan posted a meme listing wrestlers over the age of 40, noting that ‘age doesn’t matter’, but incorrectly has Carmella at 46. She is actually 34.
She wrote in response: “Damn..apparently Sonya slapped me so hard I missed 12 years of my life.”
Damn..apparently Sonya slapped me so hard I missed 12 years of my life. 😳 https://t.co/giWZoJeMnu
— The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) April 26, 2022
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Solo Sikoa, Drew Gulak, Omos and MVP.
