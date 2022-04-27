wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Reacts To Meme About Her Age, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT 2.0, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

April 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Carmella Image Credit: WWE

– A fan posted a meme listing wrestlers over the age of 40, noting that ‘age doesn’t matter’, but incorrectly has Carmella at 46. She is actually 34.

She wrote in response: “Damn..apparently Sonya slapped me so hard I missed 12 years of my life.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Solo Sikoa, Drew Gulak, Omos and MVP.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmella, NXT 2.0, The Bump, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading