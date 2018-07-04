Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Is Ready For Extreme Rules, Asuka Shares Pic With Cosplay Friends

July 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella WWE Backlash

– Carmella posted to Twitter to hype her match at WWE Extreme Rules, noting she’s ready for Asuka. You can see her post below:

– Speaking of Asuka, she shared the following picture of herself with a crowd of WWE cosplayers:

article topics :

Asuka, Carmella, Extreme Rules, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

