wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Is Ready For Extreme Rules, Asuka Shares Pic With Cosplay Friends
July 4, 2018 | Posted by
– Carmella posted to Twitter to hype her match at WWE Extreme Rules, noting she’s ready for Asuka. You can see her post below:
I was ready at #MITB
I was ready last night
I’ll be ready at #ExtremeRules https://t.co/61bVrpJre9
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) July 4, 2018
– Speaking of Asuka, she shared the following picture of herself with a crowd of WWE cosplayers:
My friends 🤡 pic.twitter.com/7MM32WiL9m
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 4, 2018