WWE News: Carmella Is Ready to Make History, Finn Balor Tweets Joke About Royal Rumble, and WWE Twitter Account Nearly at 10 Million Followers

– It looks like the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank winner in the WWE, Carmella, is ready to make history yet again this weekend as she plans to win the first women’s Royal Rumble match at tomorrow’s event. You can check out the tweet she posted on the subject below.

Well behaved women seldom make history. I’m ready to make history AGAIN at the #RoyalRumble 🤑 pic.twitter.com/QkOC62rYSp — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) January 27, 2018

– Finn Balor posted a joke on his Twitter account, noting that he shouldn’t do a dive over the top rope for the Royal Rumble match on Sunday. You can check out that the tweet he posted this week below.

Note to self: Do NOT do this at #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/jqofCz0Qx5 — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) January 26, 2018

– The WWE Twitter account is nearly at a huge milestone at 10 million followers. The account is currently sitting at 9.97 million followers, and it could reach the 10 million mark in just a few days. Here’s the count of Twitter followers for the WWE in comparison to other major sports leagues.

NBA – 27.2 million

NFL – 24.5 million

EPL – 17.1 million

WWE – 9.97 million

MLB – 8.08 million

NHL – 6.16 million