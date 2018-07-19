WWE News: Carmella Reflects on Her Road to Being Champion, Charlotte Hopes to Face Ronda Rousey

– Carmella posted to Twitter to reflect on her journey to the Smackdown Women’s Champion on the second anniversary of being the last 2016 WWE Draft pick. You can see her post below:

Two years ago today, I was the very last draft pick. From Ms Irrelevant to the FIRST ever Ms MITB & now SD Women’s Champion. A lot has changed in two years and I’m only gettin started! #MellaIsMoney #tbt 💸🤑 pic.twitter.com/HZFVuI8IyF — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) July 19, 2018

– Helen Yee spoke with Charlotte Flair at the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards, where Flair expressed her hope to face Ronda Rousey some day: