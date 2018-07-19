Quantcast

 

WWE News: Carmella Reflects on Her Road to Being Champion, Charlotte Hopes to Face Ronda Rousey

July 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella Extreme Rules

– Carmella posted to Twitter to reflect on her journey to the Smackdown Women’s Champion on the second anniversary of being the last 2016 WWE Draft pick. You can see her post below:

– Helen Yee spoke with Charlotte Flair at the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards, where Flair expressed her hope to face Ronda Rousey some day:

