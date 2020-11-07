wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Says No One Can Stop Her, The Undertaker Shares Throwback Photo With Paul Bearer, New Indie Content on Network
– On last night’s episode of SmackDown, Carmella attacked women’s champion Sasha Banks after Banks retained her title over Bayley. Earlier today, Carmella commented on the attack, writing on her Twitter, “No one can stop me.”
No one can stop me. 😈 pic.twitter.com/hoAjqw1EJf
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) November 7, 2020
– The Undertaker shared a throwback photo on his Twitter account today, showing him at a signing with his former manager, the late WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer. You can view that tweet below.
— Undertaker (@undertaker) November 7, 2020
– WWE announced some new indie content that’s now available on the WWE Network service. New additions include The Best of Pete Dunne in PROGRESS, ICW Fight Club #2, and EVOLVE 134. You can also view a preview clip for The Best of Pete Dunne in PROGRESS below:
MORE @ThisIs_Progress? ✅
MORE @InsaneChampWres? ✅
MORE @WWNEVOLVE? ✅
Stream the newest releases anytime on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/yYZWT1Uv4E
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 7, 2020
