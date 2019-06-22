wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Shares Pic With Corey Graves on Instagram, R-Truth’s Network Pick of the Week
June 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Carmella shared her first pic of herself and Corey Graves together to her Instagram account. Carmella shared the following photo of the couple, who have dating since early this year:
– The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video features R-Truth spotlighing his story on Ride Along of meeting 2pac:
