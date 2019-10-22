wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Shares Picture With Two Black Eyes, New ‘Day Of’ Video Released Stock Closes Up
October 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Carmella took to Instagram to share a pic of herself sporting a pair of black eyes as war wounds from her in-ring work. The WWE star captioned the photo:
No filter.. no makeup. I felt like this photo was very apropos after the first episode of @totaldivas.
.
Also – I hate when people say “well, it’s not ballet!” I was a dancer for over 20 years and that shit was hard. So don’t compare the two.
– WWE’s stock closed at $69.04 on Monday, up $2.04 (3.04%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.21% on the day.
– WWE posted the following episode of WWE Day Of looking behind the scenes at Hell in a Cell:
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Kevin Federline’s WWE Appearance, Says He Was Great to Work With
- Jim Ross Reacts to Eric Bischoff’s Firing, Says Fox Likely Wanted Paul Heyman
- Eric Bischoff on Reports Randy Savage Was Considering WWE Jump in 1996, Value of Slim Jim Contract
- Seth Rollins Says Vince McMahon Won’t Let Him Wear His White Ring Gear