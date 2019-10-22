WWE News: Carmella Shares Picture With Two Black Eyes, New ‘Day Of’ Video Released Stock Closes Up

– Carmella took to Instagram to share a pic of herself sporting a pair of black eyes as war wounds from her in-ring work. The WWE star captioned the photo:

No filter.. no makeup. I felt like this photo was very apropos after the first episode of @totaldivas.

Also – I hate when people say “well, it’s not ballet!” I was a dancer for over 20 years and that shit was hard. So don’t compare the two.

– WWE’s stock closed at $69.04 on Monday, up $2.04 (3.04%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.21% on the day.

– WWE posted the following episode of WWE Day Of looking behind the scenes at Hell in a Cell: