WWE News: Carmella Shares Prediction on Tonight’s Match With Sasha Banks, Natalya & Beth Phoenix Reflect on Their First TLC Match

– WWE released a short interview with Carmella ahead of tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Sasha Banks at TLC 2020. Carmella offered a confident prediction about tonight’s match.

Carmella said on tonight’s match, “I broke a bottle over Sasha’s back the last two weeks, so I don’t think there’s a word for how confident I am tonight. I’m gonna walk out tonight as champion, got it?” You can view that clip and Carmella’s comments below.

– Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya reflected on their first TLC match that took place 10 years ago. You can check out their comments below.

Natalya initially tweeted, “In the words of @EdgeRatedR, happy #WWETLC day!. Here’s a pic of my very first TLC match, ten years ago. This was the first women’s table match in @WWE and it was a match that we fought so hard to have. Very proud of that match and everyone in it. Excited for TLC tonight!”

Beth Phoenix later added, “Grateful for this opportunity and that I got to tag with the #BOAT @NatbyNature…channeling @bullyray5150 and @TestifyDVon! #GETTHETABLES.”