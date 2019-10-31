wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Wants Liv Morgan on Total Divas, Halloween Contest Video, Stock Down
– Carmella is a big Liv Morgan fan, and wants to see her as a full-time cast member on Total Divas. Carmella posted the following to Twitter, calling for a petition to get Morgan in the cast:
Can we just talk about what a gem @YaOnlyLivvOnce is?! Petition to get her as a full time cast member:
🖊🖊🖊@TotalDivas
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) October 30, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $66.44, down $1.72 (2.52%) from the previous closing price.
– The company had a Halloween contest on Wednesday, and the video for the contest is below. Kayla Braxton hosted the livestream which featured Heath Slater as Beetlejuice, Nikki Cross as Chucky, Dana Brooke as Lady Beetlejuice, Big E and Kofi Kingston as themselves at Christmas:
