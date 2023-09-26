wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Talks Weight Class, Grayson Waller’s Aussie Return, More

September 26, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
NXT Battleground Carmelo Hayes Image Credit: WWE

– WWEPR tweeted a link to Carmelo Hayes’ interview with Uproxx, which you can find linked below:

– Sporting News Australia posted an interview with Grayson Waller to discuss Elimination Chamber Perth 2024, described as:

WWE’s Grayson Waller is preparing for a return to Australia next year, with the annual Elimination Chamber premium live event set to be held in Perth and give fans the opportunity to watch some of pro wrestling’s biggest stars live in action.

– Reality Of Wrestling hosted an interview with Ilja Dragunov that you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Ilja Dragunov, WWE, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading