WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Issues North American Title Open Challenge, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes noted that he’s going to continue his birthday celebration on tonight’s NXT 2.0 with another win and a North American Championship Open Challenge. You can see his tweet on the subject below.
Hayes wrote, “Gonna continue to celebrate my birthday on NXT TV tomorrow the best way I know how, collecting another W. North American Championship Open Challenge otw… #WWENXT #WWERaw”
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
