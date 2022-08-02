wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Issues North American Title Open Challenge, Raw Video Highlights

August 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes noted that he’s going to continue his birthday celebration on tonight’s NXT 2.0 with another win and a North American Championship Open Challenge. You can see his tweet on the subject below.

Hayes wrote, “Gonna continue to celebrate my birthday on NXT TV tomorrow the best way I know how, collecting another W. North American Championship Open Challenge otw… #WWENXT #WWERaw”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:


















