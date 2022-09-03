WWE News: Carmelo Hayes & Ricochet Interaction Ahead of Title Match, Sheamus Shows Off Wilted Chest After Gunther Match

– At tomorrow’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against former champion Ricochet. Ahead of the match, the two men shared a heated exchange over Twitter, which you can see below.

Ricochet initially wrote, “I only came back because your little buddy been begging.” Carmelo Hayes later responded, “Saw you taking Ls every week so I tweeted out the match that would make you relevant again.”

– Sheamus shared some photos of his wilted, bruised chest following his match with Gunther at today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. Gunther retained the Intercontinental Title in the bout, but the fans gave Sheamus a standing ovation for his performance.

After the match, Sheamus wrote on his Twitter, “Chops won.. for now. #WWECastle #BangerAfterBanger #ThankYouCardiff.” You can check out that tweet below.