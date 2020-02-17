wrestling / News

WWE News: Cathy Kelley Comments on WWE Departure, Jordan Devlin Excited For NXT UK Takeover: Dublin

February 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cathy Kelley

– Cathy Kelley has only been away from her WWE job for less than a day, and she already misses her now-former brand. Kelley, who announced on Friday that NXT Takeover: Portland would be her last show, posted to Twitter last night and said:

– NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin took to Twitter to express his excitement over NXT UK Takeover heading to Dublin. As reported last night, it was announced during Takeover: Portland that NXT UK would head to Dublin for a UK Takeover on April 26th. Devlin posted:

Cathy Kelley, Jordan Devlin, NXT, NXT UK Takeover: Dublin

