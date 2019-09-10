WWE News: Cathy Kelley Says NXT Wants to Put on the Best Shows Against Raw and Smackdown, Top 10 Raw Moments

– While speaking with Busted Open Radio, Cathy Kelley talked about how NXT is looking to compete on a level with Raw and Smackdown. Busted Open released a clip that you can listen to below of Kelley talking about how the development brand wants to “win” and put on the best shows, whether weekly or during PPV weekends.

Asked about her expectations for NXT, Kelley said, “I kind of feel like NXT right now — every single Superstar, every single producer, every single camera op, every single person there – we have this cohesive locker room vibe where we want to win no matter what. And that’s you know, whether it’s TakeOver [or whatever], we want to perform the best that weekend. And I feel like I’m the smallest part of that, but I also want to see NXT’s success on that same level. And I think because everyone has that same mentality, we are gonna be the best.”

