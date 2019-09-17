wrestling / News
WWE News: Cathy Kelley Talks With Brad Pitt, Becky Lynch at GameChangers Conference
– Cathy Kelley is having a hell of a week, which includes a conversation with Brad Pitt. Kelley shared the following pic with the actor, who is promoting his new space-set film Ad Astra that opens on Friday:
Sunday, I put @HeathSlaterOMRB through a wall of candy 😜. Today, I talked to Brad Pitt about space 👽. And tomorrow, @WWENXT goes live on @USA_Network 👊🏼.
Name someone who is having a better week than me… you can’t. pic.twitter.com/0rt6wI2rQY
— Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) September 17, 2019
– The WWE PR Twitter account shared pics of Becky Lynch at the Sports Business Journal GameChangers Conference:
.@BeckyLynchWWE is at @sbjsbd #GameChangers Conference discussing how she became #TheMan in @WWE. #SBJGC – don’t just play the game; change it pic.twitter.com/qh3LBoh4vx
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 17, 2019
