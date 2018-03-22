 

WWE News: Cathy Kelly on Reactions to Daniel Bryan’s Return, Lance Bass Says Booty-O’s Are His Favorite Cereal

March 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan WrestleMania

– The latest WWE Now video is online, with Cathy Kelley looking at the reactions to Daniel Bryan being cleared for an in-ring return:

– ‘NSYNC alumnus and actor Lance Bass posted to Twitter, calling The New Day’s Booty O’s new favorite cereal:

