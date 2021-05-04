wrestling / News
WWE News: Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin Split Up As Tag Team, Charlotte Flair vs. Dana Brooke Clip
– Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are done as a tag team, splitting up on Raw. Tonight’s show saw the two lose a tag match to Lucha House Party, after which Alexander got a mic and said that he’s done teaming with Benjamin. Alexander said he’s in his prime and won’t be wasting that time trying to keep Shelton Benjamin afloat. You can see a clip of the segment below.
The two were a team as part of the Hurt Business and held the Raw Tag Team Champions, but were regularly at odds and were kicked out of the group by Bobby Lashley leading into WrestleMania.
Is this the END of @CedricAlexander's team with @Sheltyb803? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aKIX4rEn4R
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
– WWE posted the following clip of Charlotte Flair getting a win over Dana Brooke from Raw:
