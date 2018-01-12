WWE News: Cedric Alexander Comments on Royal Rumble Match, Maria Reveals Baby’s Sex, Stock Up

– Cedric Alexander posted to Twitter to comment on his just-announced match against Enzo Amore at the Royal Rumble. The cruiserweight star tweeted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $32.18, up $0.38 (1.19%) from the previous closing price.

– Maria Kanellis posted the first of her pregnancy vlogs on WWE’s YouTube channel, which you can see below. Kanellis notes in the video that she and Mike are expecting a baby girl.