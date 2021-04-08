wrestling / News
WWE News: Cedric Alexander Doesn’t Like Hurt Business Split, R-Truth In New Old Spice Commercial, Road to Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
– In a post on Twitter, WWE India asked if the Hurt Business splitting up was good for business. Cedric Alexander said it wasn’t.
No It’s Not https://t.co/IvXMD7ZApQ
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 7, 2021
– R-Truth is featured in a new commercial for Old Spice.
– WWE has posted a new edition of WWE Playlist that looks at the road to Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover tonight.
