WWE News: Cedric Alexander Doesn’t Like Hurt Business Split, R-Truth In New Old Spice Commercial, Road to Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE TLC Hurt Business Shelton Benjamin Cedric Alexander

– In a post on Twitter, WWE India asked if the Hurt Business splitting up was good for business. Cedric Alexander said it wasn’t.

– R-Truth is featured in a new commercial for Old Spice.

– WWE has posted a new edition of WWE Playlist that looks at the road to Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover tonight.

