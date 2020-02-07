wrestling / News

WWE News: Cedric Alexander Hypes WWE Main Event Match, Roman Reigns’ Guest Spot on Disney Show Premieres Tomorrow

February 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cedric Alexander is looking forward to people seeing his match with Shelton Benjamin on WWE Main Event, and took to Twitter to hype it up. Alexander posted to his Twitter account to talk about how he was a fan of Benjamin’s growing up and is excited for people to see the bout:

– Roman Reigns noted on his Twitter account that his guest spot as Kizin on Disney’s Elana of Avalor premieres tomorrow:

