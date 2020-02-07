WWE News: Cedric Alexander Hypes WWE Main Event Match, Roman Reigns’ Guest Spot on Disney Show Premieres Tomorrow

– Cedric Alexander is looking forward to people seeing his match with Shelton Benjamin on WWE Main Event, and took to Twitter to hype it up. Alexander posted to his Twitter account to talk about how he was a fan of Benjamin’s growing up and is excited for people to see the bout:

A hero and a friend. But anyway go watch our latest match from @WWE #MainEvent!@MickieJames loved it so you know it's good 😁 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) February 6, 2020

– Roman Reigns noted on his Twitter account that his guest spot as Kizin on Disney’s Elana of Avalor premieres tomorrow: