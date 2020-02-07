wrestling / News
WWE News: Cedric Alexander Hypes WWE Main Event Match, Roman Reigns’ Guest Spot on Disney Show Premieres Tomorrow
– Cedric Alexander is looking forward to people seeing his match with Shelton Benjamin on WWE Main Event, and took to Twitter to hype it up. Alexander posted to his Twitter account to talk about how he was a fan of Benjamin’s growing up and is excited for people to see the bout:
A hero and a friend.
But anyway go watch our latest match from @WWE #MainEvent!@MickieJames loved it so you know it's good 😁
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) February 6, 2020
– Roman Reigns noted on his Twitter account that his guest spot as Kizin on Disney’s Elana of Avalor premieres tomorrow:
Before I come back to #TheYard on #Smackdown, I'm bringing Kizin to #ElenaOfAvalor on @Disney tomorrow! Great to bring this character to life and put some bass in that voice!!! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/0xeTwAWIpY
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler on Vince McMahon Yelling at The Broadcast Team, Says Vince Has Never Yelled At Him
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero’s Injury During The Radicalz’ In-Ring Debut, The Group Losing All Their Matches That Night
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has a Concussion Protocol in Place, on Level of Involvement Talents Have in Developing Their Personas
- Booker T Suggests That The Revival Take the Money from WWE, Explains Why He’d Pick Money Over Legacy