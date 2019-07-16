wrestling / News
WWE News: Cedric Alexander Reacts to Raw Win, Stephanie McMahon Segment to Air on SportsCenter
– WWE posted video of Cedric Alexander commenting on his big win over Drew McIntyre on Raw. Alexander said in the backstage interview that he was shocked by the fact that he was able to get the pin off the roll-up, but knew that he was going to be able to beat McIntyre if he “weathered the storm.” He said that this was his opportunity after three months of doing nothing on Raw.
– Stephanie McMahon’s “My Wish” segment for ESPN will air on Tuesday morning’s SportsCenter:
Tune in to @espn’s #MyWish series on @SportsCenter tomorrow morning & come along as I meet Rhianna from @MakeAWishUK! This special little girl had some big ideas! pic.twitter.com/0rYxOtU9BC
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 15, 2019
