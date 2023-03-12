– WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander tweeted last night, “I’m free Tuesday nights…..I’ve never challenged for the #NXTNorthAmerican Title…. Hey @WesLee_WWE you feeling froggy? @WWENXT” Wes Lee has an open challenge for the North American Championship set for this Tuesday’s edition of NXT. We’ll have to wait and see if Alexander turns out to be an opponent.

I’m free Tuesday nights….. I’ve never challenged for the #NXTNorthAmerican Title…. Hey @WesLee_WWE you feeling froggy? @WWENXT — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) March 12, 2023

– WWE Superstar Dakota Kai played more of The Last of US:

– WWE released the Top 10 moments for last Friday’s SmackDown: