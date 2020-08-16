WWE News: Cedric Alexander Turns 31, Timeline Sneak Peek Showcases Bret vs. Owen Hart Feud, Full Sheamus vs. Mark Henry Match

– WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander celebrates his birthday today. He turns 31 years old. WWE and Mustafa Ali wished him a happy birthday today on Twitter, which you can see below.

– The Network recently released a new episode of WWE Timeline, “Too Damn Selfish,” which showcases the iconic feud between Bret Hart and Owen Hart. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below, which showcases the promos leading up to Bret Hart and Owen Hart’s first match at WrestleMania 10 in 1994.

– A new Summerslam 2011 match video is available featuring Sheamus vs. Mark Henry. That match video is available in the player below.

Another match video was released today featuring Adam Cole vs. Ricochet for the NXT North American title from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, which you can view in the player below.