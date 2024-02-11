wrestling / News
WWE News: Justin Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, & More Seen With Snoop Dogg’s Golden WWE Title, Top 10 Elimination Chamber Surprises
– A number of celebrities seem to be getting possession of Snoop Dogg’s infamous Golden WWE Title this weekend. WWE has released photos of comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, pop-star Justin Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish, and more with the belt recently. You can check out some of those photos below.
WOAH!@SnoopDogg's #WWEGoldenTitle is in the possession of @justinbieber! 👀 pic.twitter.com/fJl8uIX1sR
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2024
The #WWEGoldenTitle made its way from @QuavoStuntin to @TPAIN to @TiffanyHaddish to @JoshRichards! pic.twitter.com/YaP97VnwXQ
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2024
Looks like @SnoopDogg's #WWEGoldenTitle made its way to @TheChainsmokers! pic.twitter.com/GMCwpOXL54
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2024
And now @SnoopDogg's #WWEGoldenTitle went from @SebastianComedy to @ohsnapjbsmoove to @NeYoCompound! pic.twitter.com/c1StKQBl3C
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2024
And now @SnoopDogg's #WWEGoldenTitle is in the hands of @khloekardashian?! 😲 pic.twitter.com/KfOhNON9pc
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2024
You never know where the #WWEGoldenTitle might end up! 👀
From @FrencHMonTanA to @diplo to @ninadobrev to @JellyRoll615! pic.twitter.com/01NT53Yo1M
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2024
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Elimination Chamber Surprises:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for Jade Cargill, Reaction to Her Super Bowl Ad
- Booker T On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Arrival, Challenges Of Working In Japan
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks Vince McMahon Allegations Are The Biggest PR Issue In Wrestling History
- Seth Rollins Says The Rock Inserting Himself Into WrestleMania ‘Feels Pretty Gross’