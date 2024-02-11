wrestling / News

WWE News: Justin Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, & More Seen With Snoop Dogg’s Golden WWE Title, Top 10 Elimination Chamber Surprises

February 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 39 Snoop Dogg, The Miz WWE Image Credit: WWE

– A number of celebrities seem to be getting possession of Snoop Dogg’s infamous Golden WWE Title this weekend. WWE has released photos of comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, pop-star Justin Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish, and more with the belt recently. You can check out some of those photos below.

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Elimination Chamber Surprises:

