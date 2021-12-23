wrestling / News

WWE News: Cesaro Appears on G4’s Boosted, Xavier Woods on X-Play, Holiday Edition of What’s NeXT

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Cesaro

– WWE Superstar Cesaro recently appeared on G4’s Boosted:

– Xavier Woods also appeared on this week’s edition of X-Play for G4:

– This week’s What’s NeXT is a special holiday episode:

