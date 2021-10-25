wrestling / News

WWE News: Cesaro Hints At Facing Brock Lesnar, Tomorrow Is The Final Day For Royal Rumble Travel Packages, WWE Looks At The Ministry of Darkness

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cesaro posted to Twitter hinting about a possible match with Brock Lesnar.

He wrote: “Hey big guy, sun’s getting real low.

– Tomorrow is the final day that travel packages for the 2022 Royal Rumble will be on sale. The event happens on January 29 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO.

– WWE has posted a new edition of Playlist, which looks at the history of the Ministry of Darkness.

