WWE News: Cesaro Issues Open Challenge for NXT UK TakeOver, Jeff Hardy Turns 42, Adrian Street Preview Clip

– As previously reported, Cesaro revealed that he was going to NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff to get a hands-on approach. WWE released a pre-show interview today where Cesaro issued an open challenge for anyone in the NXT UK locker room to face him at today’s TakeOver event. You can check out that clip below.

.@WWECesaro has arrived to #NXTUKTakeOver and we are all curious as to who answers his #OpenChallenge! pic.twitter.com/NLmhb5fchX — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 31, 2019

– Former WWE World champion Jeff Hardy celebrates his birthday today and turns 42 years old. WWE wished a happy birthday today, which you can see below.

👀 Don't you see the writing on the wall? Happy birthday, @JEFFHARDYBRAND! pic.twitter.com/Z59Cl1WQKg — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2019

– The WWE Network released a new preview clip for the upcoming special, Adrian Street: Imagine What I Could Do to You. You can check out that preview video below. The special debuts later today on the WWE Network.