WWE News: Cesaro Issues Open Challenge for NXT UK TakeOver, Jeff Hardy Turns 42, Adrian Street Preview Clip

August 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cesaro

As previously reported, Cesaro revealed that he was going to NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff to get a hands-on approach. WWE released a pre-show interview today where Cesaro issued an open challenge for anyone in the NXT UK locker room to face him at today’s TakeOver event. You can check out that clip below.

– Former WWE World champion Jeff Hardy celebrates his birthday today and turns 42 years old. WWE wished a happy birthday today, which you can see below.

– The WWE Network released a new preview clip for the upcoming special, Adrian Street: Imagine What I Could Do to You. You can check out that preview video below. The special debuts later today on the WWE Network.

