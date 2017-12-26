wrestling / News
WWE News: Cesaro Thanks Kurt Angle For Ruining Christmas, Preview For Tomorrow’s NXT
December 26, 2017 | Posted by
– After losing the tag team titles on last night’s WWE Raw, Cesaro sent Kurt Angle a message, thanking him for ruining Christmas…
Thanks for ruining @WWESheamus and my Christmas @RealKurtAngle… #nepotism
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) December 26, 2017
– Here is a preview for tomorrow’s NXT, which will feature Johnny Gargano vs. Killian Dain vs. Aleister Black vs. Lars Sullivan to crown the challenger for NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas at the “Takeover: Philly”
A #Fatal4Way to determine #NXTChampion @AndradeCienWWE's challenger at #NXTTakeOver: Philadelphia will take place THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT, LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/GVF6fYVdRv
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2017