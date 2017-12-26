 

WWE News: Cesaro Thanks Kurt Angle For Ruining Christmas, Preview For Tomorrow’s NXT

December 26, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cesaro

– After losing the tag team titles on last night’s WWE Raw, Cesaro sent Kurt Angle a message, thanking him for ruining Christmas…

– Here is a preview for tomorrow’s NXT, which will feature Johnny Gargano vs. Killian Dain vs. Aleister Black vs. Lars Sullivan to crown the challenger for NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas at the “Takeover: Philly”

