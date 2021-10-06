WWE News: Cesaro & Top Dolla Like NXT’s Tony D’Angelo, Sheamus Answers Questions for WWE AL AN

– WWE Superstar Cesaro and newly drafted SmackDown star Top Dolla of Hit Row both had positive reviews for Tony D’Angelo making his in-ring debut on last night’s NXT 2.0. D’Angelo picked up a win over Malik Blade in a singles match.

Cesaro tweeted on D’Angelo, “I like this guy Tony #WWENXT.” Meanwhile, Top Dolla wrote, “I’m a @TonyDangeloWWE Guy. #WWENXT” You can see their tweets on Tony D’Angelo, along with some highlights of D’Angelo’s debut, below.

I like this guy Tony #WWENXT — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) October 6, 2021





