WWE News: Cesaro Warns Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, Ruby Riott Turns 30

– Cesaro wasn’t happy with the beatdown his tag team partner Shinsuke Nakamura took on last night’s SmackDown during the gauntlet match. WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso assaulted Nakamura. Uso and Reigns then essentially coerced Adam Pearce into becoming part of the match and getting the pinfall in order to win the Gauntlet Match. Cesaro issued a warning to the Universal champ and Jey Uso on social media.

Following SmackDown, Cesaro wrote, “Don’t mess with my friends…” You can view his message below.

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Ruby Riott celebrates her birthday today and turns 30 years old. Her friend and Riott Squad teammate Liv Morgan wished her a happy birthday on Twitter, which you can see below.

Liv Morgan stated, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my SISTER @RubyRiottWWE Wrestling is my first love. Wrestling is my passion, wrestling is my life. Wrestling is my dream…but wrestling also gave me you Ruby Riott & I think that’s most important of all. I couldn’t have done this without you Rue. I love u.”