wrestling / News

WWE News: Chad Gable Attends the Olympic Games, Top 10 NXT Great American Bash Moments

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chad Gable WWE Image Credit: WWE

– It looks like WWE Suprestar Chad Gable went straight from Monday Night Raw to Paris, France for the Olympic Games. He shared a photo from the Olympics on social media. He wrote in the caption, “Gold medal matches in Paris with my favorite guy on the planet. Life is good.” You can view that photo he shared below.

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 moments from last night’s NXT Great American Bash:

