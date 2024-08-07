wrestling / News
WWE News: Chad Gable Attends the Olympic Games, Top 10 NXT Great American Bash Moments
August 7, 2024 | Posted by
– It looks like WWE Suprestar Chad Gable went straight from Monday Night Raw to Paris, France for the Olympic Games. He shared a photo from the Olympics on social media. He wrote in the caption, “Gold medal matches in Paris with my favorite guy on the planet. Life is good.” You can view that photo he shared below.
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 moments from last night’s NXT Great American Bash:
