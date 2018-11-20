WWE News: Chad Gable Comments on Raw Win, Braun Strowman & Shane McMahon Survivor Series Stat, Larry Hennig Beer Released

– Chad Gable posted to Twitter to comment on his and Bobby Roode’s win on last night’s Raw over the Authors of Pain. Gable posted:

– According to Wrestling Inc, Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon are the only men to represent Raw and Smackdown in the elimination match at Survivor Series for the last three years straight.

– Wicked Wort Brewing Company is releasing a beer that pays tribute to Larry Hennig. The beer, “Axe is Back,” was promoted with an event at the Robbinsdale, Minnesota brewery last weekend, and Hennig’s grandson Curtis Axel promoted the beer on Twitter. A news segment about the beer and Hennig is below: