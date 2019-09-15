WWE News: Chad Gable Hypes KOTR Finals, 10 Reasons to Watch NXT on USA, Full Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton Match Video

– Chad Gable released a new preview clip hyping up the WWE King of the Ring finals against Baron Corbin. Gable will face Baron Corbin in the finals of the tournament tomorrow night on Raw. You can check out that preview video below.

– WWE.com published an article with 10 reasons why NXT on USA is must-see. Here’s a brief look at the list.

10. Watch the champions and WrestleMania main-eventers of tomorrow — today

9. Unique in-ring styles

8. Experiencing The Velveteen Dream

7. A dynamic Women’s division

6. Mauro Ranallo’s priceless reactions

5. The Undisputed ERA

4. “Sir” William Regal

3. Match of the Year candidates

2. Surprise appearances

1. A mouthwatering lineup this Wednesday

– Ahead of tonight’s title rematch, WWE released a full match video featuring Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton from WWE TLC 2009. You can watch the full match video below.