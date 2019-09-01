WWE News: Chad Gable Is More Motivated Than Ever, More Xavier Woods Cosplay Clips

– WWE Superstar Chad Gable shared a promo clip on his upcoming King of the Ring tournament match against Andrade. You can check out that video below.

Gable wrote in the caption, “More focused, motivated, and driven than ever. ⁣Also seem to be more underestimated than I’ve ever been in my life. Fine by me. ⁣The journey continues… see you Tuesday night. ⁣⁣#KingOfTheRing⁣#KingGable”

More focused, motivated, and driven than ever. ⁣ Also seem to be more underestimated than I’ve ever been in my life. Fine by me. ⁣

⁣

The journey continues… see you Tuesday night. ⁣

⁣#KingOfTheRing⁣#KingGable pic.twitter.com/iHwYDxHYO8 — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) September 1, 2019

– Xavier Woods shared some more fun cosplay clips as Billie Kay of the IIconics from Dragon Con. You can check out that video below.