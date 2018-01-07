WWE News: Chad Gable Promises to Adapt and Overcome to Get His Justice, Raw’s Most Historic Debuts

– As previously reported, Chad Gable claimed he and Shelton Benjamin deserve justice after their tag team title loss to The Usos on Smackdown last week. Earlier today, Gable posted the following message on Twitter, saying he will “adapt and overcome” in order to get his justice. You can check out his tweet below.

They stole our moment. They stole our titles. You think that means we stop the pursuit? Nope. We need justice. We will overcome. #ScratchAndClaw #FreeTheTagTitles pic.twitter.com/aHlR3j9THA — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) January 7, 2018

– Ahead of WWE’s upcoming 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw, WWE released a new video playlist looking back at the most historic Superstar debuts in Raw history. Some of the debuts on the playlist include Goldberg in 2003, Brock Lesnar in 2002, and Eric Bischoff in 2002.