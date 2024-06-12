wrestling / News
WWE News: Chad Gable Has a Question for the WWE Universe, Kelani Jordan Takes Photo With Cody Rhodes
– Chad Gable shared a post on his X account earlier, asking the WWE Universe what feels wrong about him as Intercontinental Champion. Chad Gable wrote, “What feels wrong about this? Go ahead, I’ll wait…” You can see the message and photo he shared below.
Gable challenges Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship this weekend at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The event is being held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, June 15. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
– New NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan took a photo with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes during his visit last night to NXT. You can check out the photo she shared below. Jordan won the inaugural title last Sunday at NXT Battleground after winning a Six-Way Ladder Match.
