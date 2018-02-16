wrestling / News
WWE News: Chad Gable Is Sick Of Being Screwed Over, Zack Ryder Unboxes Ghostbusters 2 Figures
– In a post on Twitter, Chad Gable said he was sick of being screwed over by WWE officials after he and Shelton Benjamin lost to the New Day on Smackdown Live.
A: A serious tag team making a legal and legitimate tag.
B: The referee playing ha-ha with a guy who wasn’t even in the match.
C: Big E, out of sight, but completely wrecked from my suplex.
I’m sick of getting screwed over and over. Something must be done.
– Zack Ryder has posted the latest edition of Unboxed, in which he unboxes Ghostbusters 2 action figures.