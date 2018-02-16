 

WWE News: Chad Gable Is Sick Of Being Screwed Over, Zack Ryder Unboxes Ghostbusters 2 Figures

February 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chad Gable

– In a post on Twitter, Chad Gable said he was sick of being screwed over by WWE officials after he and Shelton Benjamin lost to the New Day on Smackdown Live.

– Zack Ryder has posted the latest edition of Unboxed, in which he unboxes Ghostbusters 2 action figures.

