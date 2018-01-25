 

WWE News: Chad Gable & Wife Welcome New Daughter, Check Out WWE 2K18’s Top 10 Spectacular Stage Dives, Alexa Bliss Recalls Her WrestleMania Dream Coming True

January 25, 2018
Chad Gable

– WWE posted the following, announcing that and his wife have welcomed their second daughter into the world. Meadow Ann arrived on January 24th at 7 pounds, 14 ounces. On behalf of 411, I’d like to extend my congratulations to Gable and his wife…

– Here are WWE 2K18’s top 10 spectacular stage dives…

– Here is Alexa Bliss, recalling how her WrestleMania dream came true…

