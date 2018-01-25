wrestling / News
WWE News: Chad Gable & Wife Welcome New Daughter, Check Out WWE 2K18’s Top 10 Spectacular Stage Dives, Alexa Bliss Recalls Her WrestleMania Dream Coming True
January 25, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following, announcing that and his wife have welcomed their second daughter into the world. Meadow Ann arrived on January 24th at 7 pounds, 14 ounces. On behalf of 411, I’d like to extend my congratulations to Gable and his wife…
Congratulations to @WWEGable and his wife on the birth of their second daughter, Meadow Ann! https://t.co/J2GBivWZfU
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2018
– Here are WWE 2K18’s top 10 spectacular stage dives…
– Here is Alexa Bliss, recalling how her WrestleMania dream came true…