WWE News: Championship Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Daniel Bryan and Bellas on Facebook Show

October 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Pete Dunne Danny Burch

– WWE has announced a UK Championship match for next week’s episode of NXT UK. Pete Dunne will defend the championship against Danny Burch on the episode, which airs Wednesday on WWE Network:

– WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins will appear on Facebook Watch’s prank series You Kiddin’ Me? this weekend. The show airs Saturdays on Facebook watch and is executive produced by Kim Kardashian West. The series features celebrities being pranked by their families.

