wrestling / News
WWE News: Chance the Rapper Praises Mick Foley On Twitter, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
– Mick Foley and Chance the Rapper had a wholesome interaction on Twitter today, in which Foley requested Christmas music, only for Chance to get excited when he realized that Foley was Mankind. Chance then praised Foley, saying that Hall of Famer had the most heart of any the entire roster during his time. You can see the exchange below.
It’s September @chancetherapper – one of the BER months
(SeptemBER, NovemBER, DecemBER) so clearly, it is NOT TOO EARLY for Christmas songs!🎅🏻🎄⛄️ https://t.co/xvdfkddZCJ
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 12, 2020
I JUST REALIZED THIS IS MANKIND https://t.co/s664Lj1mkI
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 12, 2020
You had the most heart out of anyone in wwf I salute you sir
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 12, 2020
IT CERTAINLY IS!
Nice to meet you @chancetherapper
Play a Christmas song for me! https://t.co/vkee3e17cq
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 12, 2020
– WWE has posted a new video showing off the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Miro Says Hell in a Cell With Roman Reigns Was One of His Favorite Matches, Talks Drawing Inspiration From Past Matches
- Arn Anderson On His Favorite John Cena Opponents, Why The New Day Connect With Wrestling Fans
- Finn Balor Would Love to See Randy Orton in NXT, Reveals Who NXT’s Locker Room Leader Is
- Some People Released By WWE Reportedly Bitter About Being Strung Along, WWE Will Not Be Releasing Wrestlers