WWE News: Chance the Rapper Praises Mick Foley On Twitter, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

September 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chance the Rapper

– Mick Foley and Chance the Rapper had a wholesome interaction on Twitter today, in which Foley requested Christmas music, only for Chance to get excited when he realized that Foley was Mankind. Chance then praised Foley, saying that Hall of Famer had the most heart of any the entire roster during his time. You can see the exchange below.

– WWE has posted a new video showing off the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

