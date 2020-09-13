WWE News: Chance the Rapper Praises Mick Foley On Twitter, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– Mick Foley and Chance the Rapper had a wholesome interaction on Twitter today, in which Foley requested Christmas music, only for Chance to get excited when he realized that Foley was Mankind. Chance then praised Foley, saying that Hall of Famer had the most heart of any the entire roster during his time. You can see the exchange below.

It’s September @chancetherapper – one of the BER months

(SeptemBER, NovemBER, DecemBER) so clearly, it is NOT TOO EARLY for Christmas songs!🎅🏻🎄⛄️ https://t.co/xvdfkddZCJ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 12, 2020

I JUST REALIZED THIS IS MANKIND https://t.co/s664Lj1mkI — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 12, 2020

You had the most heart out of anyone in wwf I salute you sir — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 12, 2020

IT CERTAINLY IS! Nice to meet you @chancetherapper Play a Christmas song for me! https://t.co/vkee3e17cq — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 12, 2020

