WWE News: Change Made to Dusty Rhodes Classic Brackets, Rusev Visits T-Shirt Manufacturer, Barrios Set For Fireside Chat

– WWE has made a change to the brackets in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The brackets as announced earlier today had the winner of SAnitY vs. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss facing the winner of the match between Street Profits and Heavy Machinery. The former match been switched with the match between TM-61 and Authors of Pain, which means that winner of SAnitY vs. Sabbatelli and Moss will now face the winner of the Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Moustache Mountain match. The updated brackets are below:

– WWE posted video of Rusev visiting the manufacturer of the Rusev Day t-shirt below. The video shows Rusev helping out with the screen printing of the shirt:

– WWE announced that Co-President George Barrios will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on February 28th. A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors after the show. Barrios’ remarks will begin at around 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET).