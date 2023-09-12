More On Changes Made To Last Night’s Raw, Vince McMahon’s Involvement, More

A number of backstage alterations to WWE Raw are explored in a new Fightful Select report detailing last-minute changes for the show. Sources indicated that Paul Levesque and Vince McMahon handed down directives to modify the event, with McMahon’s coming in remotely since he was not attending the show in person. Reports stated that Cody Rhodes had been planned to open the show, but was allotted time later for his segment, which was ultimately not shortened for time.

Additionally, the match between the Viking Raiders and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin was planned to follow the Baszler/Green bout, but ended up relocating to the tapings for Main Event. Natalya vs. Zoey Stark was also initially set as a Main Event fight but got cut after numerous changes. Natalya did appear in a backstage sequence, and sources indicate that was in part motivated by her coverage for Becky Lynch on the recent India trip.

Some timing alterations were budgeted for the headliner match with Ripley and Rodriguez, while segment spots after the Judgment Day bout and the six man tag bout were not clearly defined ahead of time. Those parts of the schedule ended up being used for Jey Uso as well as the Lynch/Stratton segments. A talent source also reported McMahon had contributed changes up until SmackDown to cover script details, although details on the extent of McMahon’s absence and return from his spinal surgery are still being investigated. McMahon was, however, present for the Endeavor merger announcement today.