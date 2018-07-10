wrestling / News
WWE News: Changes Rumored For Smackdown With Move to Fox, Eddie Guerrero vs. Ultimo Dragon Throwback Pic, The Bellas Share a Gross Story
July 10, 2018 | Posted by
– According to TicketDrew, it is being rumored that Smackdown will get a new stage and logo design when the show makes its move to Fox…
SmackDown will get a new stage/logo design upon its move to Fox. #WWE
— 17ABay 🗯 (@TicketDrew) July 10, 2018
– WWE tweeted this throwback photo of Eddie Guerrero doing battle with legendary cruiserweight Ultimo Dragon back in 2003…
#UltimoDragon and #EddieGuerrero went toe-to-toe on this day in 2003! https://t.co/PtyaNamKL0 pic.twitter.com/h0MA7YZ9Ra
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 10, 2018
– The Bella Twins give a health update on the pups Winson and Josie; Nikki tells a gross story about poop…