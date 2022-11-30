wrestling / News
WWE News: Charles Robinson Apologizes for SmackDown Performance, Digital Executive to Speak at SBJ Media Innovators Conference
– Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson apologized on his social media accounts regarding his in-ring reactions on SmackDown last Friday. You can see his comments below.
Robinson wrote, “I apologize for the silly reactions on @wwe #smackdown. I am ridiculous. I try and try to stop reacting but can’t. I know when ‘people’ talk about refs over selling it’s about me. #wrestling #friday”
– WWE announced that Vice President of Digital Steve Braband will be leading a panel tomorrow at the SBJ Media Innovators conference in New York City. The panel will discuss how WWE leverages platforms to create content to engage a global audience:
