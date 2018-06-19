WWE News: Charlotte To Appear In ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue, Preview For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE posted the following, promoting their article on Charlotte appearing in ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue…

An honor fit for a Queen. Congratulations to @MsCharlotteWWE who will be featured in @espn The Magazine’s #Body10 on Friday, June 29! https://t.co/OOYfhNcyb7 — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018



– Hideo Itami vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali is scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live. Here is the WWE.com preview for the show…

Two weeks ago on WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy collided while looking to prove they deserve another opportunity to challenge Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Although both were defeated in their battles with Alexander, they pushed The Soul of WWE 205 Live to his limit, and even Murphy earned the champion’s respect. The battle was a rubber match, as both Ali and Murphy have exchanged victories against one another, and once again they did not disappoint the WWE Universe, throwing caution to the wind and proving why they are two of the best Cruiserweights in the division. Just as Ali had victory in sight, Hideo Itami attacked The Heart of WWE 205 Live and The Juggernaut of WWE 205 Live. Surveying the carnage he caused, not only did Itami put WWE 205 Live on notice to show him respect, he was laying his claim to have an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. After defeating Murphy’s ally Tony Nese last week on WWE 205 Live, Ali addressed General Manager Drake Maverick and requested a Triple Threat Match between he, Murphy and Itami. Maverick immediately obliged. Don’t miss the most exciting hour on television as Mustafa Ali, Buddy Murphy and Hideo Itami clash in a Triple Threat Match that could have major implications in the Cruiserweight Championship conversation, tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!