wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte & Asuka React To Survivor Series, House Hardy, NXT Rivals

November 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Charlotte Flair Smackdown 2-26-19, Batista

– Charlotte Flair and Asuka had the following reactions to WWE Survivor Series. Asuka turned on Flair during the match, blinding her with mist before walking out on the team.

– Matt Hardy posted the latest episode of House Hardy.

– NXT posted the following “when rivals become teammates” video.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading