WWE News: Charlotte & Asuka React To Survivor Series, House Hardy, NXT Rivals

– Charlotte Flair and Asuka had the following reactions to WWE Survivor Series. Asuka turned on Flair during the match, blinding her with mist before walking out on the team.

As long as he loves me 💚 pic.twitter.com/6jmKoT1g8L — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 25, 2019

🤮 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) November 25, 2019

– Matt Hardy posted the latest episode of House Hardy.

– NXT posted the following “when rivals become teammates” video.